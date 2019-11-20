Manchester United target hints at future with cryptic tweet

Premier League giants Manchester United have been handed a major setback as their key target Kalidou Koulibaly has referred to his current club, Napoli, as his “home” – thereby hinting that he is not ready to join the Red Devils just yet.

Take a look at the series of tweets right below:

Qui sono nati i miei figli.

Qui sono cresciuto come uomo e come calciatore.

Qui, la mia famiglia e io ci sentiamo a casa. 💙 #Napoli pic.twitter.com/E7p7u1skvG — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) November 16, 2019

Mes enfants sont nés ici. Ici, j'ai grandi en tant qu'homme et en tant que footballeur.Ici, ma famille et moi nous sentons chez nous💙 My children were born here. Here, I grew up as a man and as a football player. Here, my family and I feel at home💙#Napoli

📸 @PlayersTribune pic.twitter.com/Oir8CJp8Dn — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) November 16, 2019

Koulibaly’s message translates to the following:

“This is where my children were born. This is where I grew up as a man and a player. This is where my family and I feel at home.”

That being said, one can only assume that the Senegalese defender has discreetly shut down all rumours of his impending transfer to Manchester United.

Last month, Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis had revealed that he once turned down a €100million bid for the highly-rated centre-back, but further added that he is sure of a time when the Serie A club will have to part ways with their star player.

“I loved Koulibaly the man, so I refused a €105million offer, but I know that a time will come when I’ll have to sell him,” he said, before adding:

“Whoever says we didn’t improve our defence is wrong”.

But with the 28-year-old’s latest tweet, it seems likely that he will stay on in Italy, at least for the time being – if not for a longer term.