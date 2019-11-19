Reports: Manchester United eye move for 19-year-old starlet amid interest from Premier League rivals

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United have started keeping an eye on Reading FC’s 19-year-old forward Danny Loader.

Loader’s current contract at the EFL Championship side will terminate in 2020 June, after which he will be available to sign with any club as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Daily Star further reports that talks between the player and the club have stalled over a new deal, thereby putting several other Premier League clubs as well on high alert – apart from Manchester United.

The English youngster joined Reading as a youth player in 2012, after spending his earliest years at Wycombe Wanderers. He was then promoted to their Under-18 team in 2016, and later, to the Under-23 team in 2017.

And on 2019 Jan 1, he was offered his first-ever senior contract with the club, since when he has made 29 appearances for the first-team.

It is also worth mentioning that Loader was handed his first competitive bow by former Reading’s manager Jaap Stam, who is also an-ex Manchester United star.

That being said, it can be understood that thanks to Stam, the Red Devils have a major upper hand over the other Premier League clubs, in the transfer race for signing him.