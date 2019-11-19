Amidst ongoing interest from Manchester United, Juventus star Emre Can has revealed that he is frustrated due to the lack of game time under Maurizio Sarri.

“I’m just an ambitious guy who always wants to compete at the highest level, but I’m also learning from this tough time when things are not going the way I was hoping,” Can told Kicker.

“I’m not playing games from the start, so I’m not happy, but I will stay strong and keep working on myself.”

“I’m often in the gym before or after training, doing extra shifts. I want to be ready,” he further added, before concluding:

“A lot can always happen in football.”

The German midfielder joined the Bianconeri from Liverpool in 2018, on a free transfer. Although he made 37 appearances for them in the 2018-19 season, he has been restricted to just four appearances – all four of them coming in the Serie A – so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

And on Monday, it was reported that the 25-year-old could be offloaded to Manchester United, as part of a player-plus-cash deal for superstar midfielder Paul Pogba.

It has also been understood that Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in him as well.

