The presence of Kylian Mbappe within the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) squad may work well in Barcelona’s favour, as the Ligue 1 giants could be forced to offload Neymar due to FIFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

This is according to Sport, who has claimed that PSG are keen to tie down both Neymar and Mbappe to their squad but will be forced to part ways with one of them due to various FFP regulations.

It has also been understood that the Parisians prefer Neymar over Mbappe from a marketing point of view, but the Brazilian’s acute lack of interest in staying back at the club seems to have changed the club’s perspective, as they now want to keep Mbappe, even if it means Neymar will leave.

Earlier this summer, the 27-year-old had reportedly met with Nasser Al-Kheliafi, the club’s President, in order to request him to sanction his move back to Barcelona – who he left in 2017 to sign up with them for a world record transfer fee of €220million. The star forward also apparently referred to the Catalan club as his “home” which he “should never have left”.

Although Barcelona chief Eric Abidal recently confirmed their interest in Neymar, it is yet to be made clear as to whether they will target him during the upcoming January transfer window.

Reports from various sources have estimated that the Brazilian ace will go on sale for a price between €200million and €250million.