Reports: Barcelona target makes transfer decision as contract talks stall

Chelsea star Willian is apparently keen to complete his potential switch to Barcelona, amidst reports that the La Liga giants have renewed their interest in him ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Express claims that Willian is “desperate” to join Lionel Messi and co, even as Chelsea prepare to renew his contract at the Stamford Bridge. It is no secret that for the past few seasons, the Blaugrana have been trying to make a move for the Brazil international. Each time they attempted to bring him over to the Camp Nou, the potential deal failed due to one reason or the other.

The English news agency further adds that during the summer, Barcelona made multiple offers for the former Shakhtar Donetsk star – all of which were turned down by the London side.

And now, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Willian is “stalling on penning a new contract” at Chelsea, in the hope of signing with the Catalans in January.

It has only been a few weeks since he revealed that the La Liga defending champions tried to sign him after the 2018 World Cup.

“The only real official offer I had came from Barcelona, last year, after the World Cup. Barcelona indeed presented an offer to Chelsea but it was rejected,” he said, before adding:

“That was the only actual time I had to discuss something like this with my family, although we really love it here.”

“So there were several factors that helped us in staying back at Chelsea.”