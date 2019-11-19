Manchester United have reportedly decided to let go of Paul Pogba during the upcoming January transfer window, as the interest on him from both Real Madrid and Juventus intensify.

According to TuttoSport, Juventus are likely to sign Pogba only during next summer, but they are ready to establish contact with Manchester United in the coming weeks. so that they can gain a headstart over Real Madrid who are also plotting his signing.

Juventus are also likely to part ways with veteran striker Mario Mandzukic in exchange for the Frenchman – and as Mandzukic and United have expressed a mutual liking for each other, it seems likely that they will arrange a deal for both players during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has also not yet given up on the chase for the 26-year-old, after failing to sign him during the summer transfer window. Back then, the Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not really inclined to sell his best player, which is why he named an asking price of €180million for him – a price which was considered very high by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who then pulled the plug on a potential deal.

The ongoing 2019-20 season has not really been kind to Pogba either, as recurring bouts of injuries have forced him to remain silent for a major part of the season so far.

So far, has managed only six appearances this season – five in the Premier League and one in the Carabao Cup.