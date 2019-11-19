Reports from Italy claim that Serie A defending champions Juventus and arch-rivals Inter Milan have “joined the transfer race” for Manchester United’s Chris Smalling, who is currently out on loan at AS Roma. Roma have also made it clear that they want to make him a permanent signing at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old joined AS Roma in August for a loan fee of €3million, and has since made 10 appearances for them so far in 2019-20 – eight in the Serie A and two in the Champions League. In October, he also scored his first Serie A goal during Roma’s 4-0 win against Udinese.

And now, the latest word around the rumour mill is that the centre-back has impressed enough to make the Giallorossi want to sign him permanently. It was also claimed that they made a bid of £13million for him to Manchester United, a few days ago.

But The Sun reports that Manchester United have demanded at least £15million for the England international, and it remains to be seen whether Roma will give in to those demands.

The English news agency further adds that according to Corriere Della Sera, Smalling is being pursued by Inter Milan and Juventus as well.

Juventus are the current leaders in the 2019-20 Serie A table with 32 points from 12 matches, but second-placed Inter Milan are hot on the trail, having collected 31 points from 12 games.