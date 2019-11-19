Reports: Top Manchester United target’s father spotted at club’s training ground amid January move rumours

Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Haaland has attracted attention from a lot of European giants after his recent exploits in the UEFA Champions League for the Austrian club. Reports have emerged that the teenager’s father and former Leeds United player Alf-Inge Haaland was spotted at Manchester United’s training facility at Carrington which has made the Premier League giants favourites for the youngster’s signature.

The 19-year-old striker joined Salzburg in January earlier this year from Norwegian club Molde, which was previously managed by current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The forward has scored 26 goals in 18 matches for the club this season, seven of which have come in the Champions League.

His ruthless form in the UCL has attracted attention from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona and if reports from The Athletic are to be believed, the 19-year-old’s father visited United’s training ground, which has fuelled the Haaland to United rumours.

The Premier League giants are on the lookout for a striker and a midfielder and will try and make at least two signings in the January transfer window. Whether or not they’re successful in getting Haaland on board remains to be seen but they will have to shell out a considerable amount to stand a chance.