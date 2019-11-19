The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United ace Paul Pogba is “desperate” to leave the club, amidst interest from both Real Madrid and Juventus.

It is TuttoSport who reports via Express that Manchester United have “begun to realize” that Pogba wants to leave during the January transfer window. This is after the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner publicly announced his keenness to “find new challenges” elsewhere in Europe, after three “eventful” seasons at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, it is also worth mentioning that Real Madrid had tried to sign the midfielder during August and September, as manager Zinedine Zidane was interested in him. However, the move failed to materialize due to two reasons – United’s relatively-high asking price of €180million, and the lack of interest from Madrid President Florentino Perez.

The 2019-20 season has not been kind to Pogba so far, as injuries have forced him to stay away from Manchester United for a major part of the season. It has hence been claimed that Los Blancos are all set to return to the market for him, as Zidane is yet to give up on his interest.

Meanwhile, AS claim that Juventus – Pogba’s former club – could also table a “lucrative” offer for him, by plotting to exchange right-back Danilo, midfielders Emre Can and/or Sami Khedira, or attackers Paulo Dybala or Mario Mandzukic for the 26-year-old.