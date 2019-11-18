Reports: Manchester United, Barcelona enter transfer race for 17-year-old Real Madrid target

According to the latest reports, both Manchester United and Barcelona have entered the transfer race for 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga, who currently plays for Stade Rennais FC in Ligue 1. Camavinga is also a target for Real Madrid, as per various sources.

Daily Mail reports that both Manchester United and Barcelona are “keeping an eye” on Camavinga’s progress, as Olivier Letang, the President of Stade Rennais confirmed that he is preparing for talks with the young midfielder.

“If it only depended on me, I would like to keep him for another 10 years,” Letang said, before adding:

“Aside from that, there are approaches, a market and the desires of the player.”

“We will meet to discuss it a little later on – probably at the end of the season.”

17-year-old Camavinga made his first-team debut for the Ligue 1 side, in 2019 April at the age of 16. It was just four months earlier – in December 2018 – that he signed his first-ever professional contract with the club.

So far this season, he has made 16 appearances and has scored one goal till date. He also played for France’s Under-21 team against Georgia on Friday, after obtaining French citizenship two weeks ago.

Daily Mail further claims that Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also interested in Camavinga, but they have not made an official bid for him just yet.