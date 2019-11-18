Reports: Why Manchester United could end up signing Bruno Fernandes in January

It has been understood that Manchester United could end up signing Bruno Fernandes during the upcoming January transfer window, as his current employers Sporting CP are in a dire need to raise funds.

Express claims that as per O Jogo‘s report, Sporting CP are in trouble financially, and they desperately need to raise funds before the end of February.

The Portuguese outlet further adds that they need €65million (£57million), which can be obtained easily if they sell Fernandes to Manchester United. However, as they had previously demanded an asking price of €76million (£65million) for him, it means that if they complete the sale during Janaury, it will be for a reduced price.

Recently, Fernandes himself hinted that he would like to play for a European giant in the near future.

“I’m not worried at all [about transfer window speculation],” the 25-year-old midfielder said Portugal’s 6-0 win against Lithuania in the UEFA Euro Qualifier last week.

“Since 2016, there’s been talk about my possible departure.”

“I’m well, doing my job and doing the best I can. I have dreams to fulfil but I have no need to force my departure,” he further added, before concluding:

“I feel the love here and if I have to leave, I hope I leave good memories.”