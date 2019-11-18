Reports: Manchester United star’s agent in talks with Juventus ahead of potential move

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United star Tahith Chong’s agent has been contacted by Serie A giants Juventus, to discuss the possibility of a transfer during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is Sky Sports who reports that the Manchester United winger’s agent has entered talks with Juventus, who hopes to convince him to move to Turin when his contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The Dutch youngster joined United’s Under-18 side in 2016, from Feyenoord Rotterdam’s youth team as a free agent. Since then, he has made 68 appearances for the Red Devils across various levels, scoring 23 goals and making 14 assists so far.

This season, he has made nine appearances for Manchester United, including twice in the Premier League and once in the Europa League – and has scored four times and recorded two assists, all of them coming in the Under-23 Premier League.

Earlier this week, it was also claimed that Chong is no longer keen to renew his contract at Old Trafford, thanks to the interest in him from Juventus.

According to Daily Mail, the lack of first-team opportunities is likely to have forced him to demand an exit from Manchester United – although he is rated highly within the club.