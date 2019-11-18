Reports: ex-Chelsea captain John Terry vetoed signing of €100million-rated Manchester City star in 2010

It has been understood that Premier League giants Chelsea had an opportunity to sign Sergio Aguero in 2010, a year before he joined Manchester City – but Chelsea’s then-captain John Terry opposed the transfer.

According to Express‘ report, The Athletic claims that the Argentina international could have ended up at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues made a £30million offer for him to Atletico Madrid.

But John Terry vetoed the transfer as mentioned earlier, and the move was scuppered.

The Athletic say that Terry was not a fan of the Argentine striker, which is why he passed his opinion on to the Chelsea board to prevent the signing.

In 2011, he joined Manchester City for €40million – and the rest is history.

The 31-year-old has made 353 appearances for the Sky Blues so far, and has scored 244 goals and recorded 71 assists across various competitions.

He has also won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four English League Cups and three English Super Cups, and was crowned the top-scorer of the Premier League during the 2014-15 season.

During the summer, he was linked with a move away from Pep Guardiola’s side, who reportedly named an asking price of €100million for him amidst interest from Spain and France.

But he chose to remain with City, and so far, has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in fifteen appearances in the ongoing 2019-20 season.