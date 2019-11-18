Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic opens up on why he left Real Madrid

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic has revealed that it is a lack of opportunities that forced him to leave Real Madrid ahead of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

“That has also been a bit of a problem in my career. Everything happened too fast for me,” Kovacic said, before adding:

“I had three great and difficult years in Real Madrid. I played, didn’t play, I didn’t get the continuity that I needed and what I have here now.”

“I enjoyed it, I won three Champions Leagues at Real Madrid, but coming to Chelsea is the best moment of my career.”

“It has been the most important switch for now and I’m really pleased with that. Of course, it’s better to have consistency in your position. To move around the pitch is not so good, when you’re playing one year there, and another year there,” he explained.

“I think my best position is in a midfield two,” he further added.

“My game is to open spaces for other people. It’s a big strength and I have felt I am trying it a lot more because we play a little bit different football to last year. Now we are more direct, more aggressive, we just try things we didn’t try last year. I feel better.”

Quotes via Chelsea’s official website.