La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool – and they have also considered exchanging four stars, namely, Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio and Luka Modric, for the Dutch defender.

It is CaughtOffside who claims that reports from Spain have established that Liverpool are all set to be offered the chance to sign one of the above-mentioned Real Madrid players, should a deal get fixed for van Dijk ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have got off to a stunning start in the Premier League, winning eleven out of the twelve matches they have played so far. The only game which they did not win was the one against Manchester United – which was a 1-1 draw.

But despite the great run, the former Southampton centre-back played down the talks that this is going to be their year in the league.

“I’m not gonna say that [it feels like Liverpool’s year],” he said, before adding:

“It’s something for the media. For players the main thing is we focus on the game ahead of us.”

At the same time, CaughtOffside‘s claim that Real Madrid could offer as many as four stars to Liverpool in exchange for him, is yet to be made official.

It remains to be seen Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can be persuaded to sell such an important player, but at the same time, the opportunity of being able to sign an important Real Madrid star may be considered a fair deal by him.