Reports: Arsenal, Tottenham to battle for signing of wantaway Liverpool star

According to reports, Arsenal and Tottenham are keen to sign Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri, after rumours emerged that he is on his way out of Anfield in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Swiss attacker has struggled with injuries and has been limited to just three appearances for Liverpool across various competitions, so far this season.

And earlier this week, Football Insider claimed that a source with knowledge of Shaqiri’s situation told them that he has “confided in those close to him” that he will look to move on at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The 28-year-old is apparently aware of the fact that he will always remain manager Jurgen Klopp’s secondary choice in attack, as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino cannot be replaced by him.

Meanwhile, it is former English footballer Darren Bent who claimed that the Gunners and their arch-rivals the Spurs could make a move for him next summer.

“I think Arsenal would probably take him, Manchester City nope, Chelsea nope, Spurs may potentially take him as well,” Bent was quoted as saying, by Football Insider.

“I think there will be no shortage of takers so he has nothing to fear about that,” he further added.

Quotes via Express.