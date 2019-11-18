Reports: Barcelona reject Premier League offer for Ivan Rakitic

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona have just rejected a Premier League offer for star midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

It is Sport that reports that an English club tabled an offer of €15million for Rakitic, but Barcelona turned down the bid as they have demanded that they want at least €40million for him.

Rakitic – who was a regular first-team starter at Barcelona until the end of the 2018-19 season – has, however, been reduced to a bit-part role at Camp Nou this season. So far, he has started just one game in all competitions and also failed to get off the bench in their last two La Liga matches.

The apparent snub also forced him to react, as he said: “I’ve given a lot in the five and a half years I’ve been here, and I want to continue to enjoy it.”

“I trust my football, I’m 31 and not 38, I feel at my best, but I understand and respect the decisions made by a coach. I think last season was the best of my career, I’m working harder than ever and I’m crazy about details, I love football,” he further added.

However, Barcelona chief Eric Abidal has made it clear that the reasons for the Croatian’s snub will be made clear to the player himself.

“Rakitic has been warned. There’s a sporting decision that he must understand,” Abidal said, before adding:

“I will speak with him to explain the plan.”