Reports: Barcelona handed major boost as Neymar rejects new deal ahead of potential switch

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) ace Neymar Jr. is all set to reject his club’s offer for an extension on his current contract, amidst rumours that Barcelona will sign him ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Express reports that Neymar continues to be “desperate” to leave PSG and return to Barcelona, after failing to do so in the recently concluded summer transfer window.

In case you missed it, the 27-year-old apparently met with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi during June and requested him to sanction his transfer to the Catalan club. He even referred to his former club as his “home”, which he “should never have left”.

Neymar made headlines with his world-record €220million move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017, but recurring bouts of injury and a few disciplinary issues have cast a gloomy shadow over his term at Paris.

His injury problems – and bans – have continued into the ongoing 2019-20 season as well, and after missing PSG’s Champions League match against Club Brugge on 7th November, it meant that he had been absent for exactly 50% of matches since he joined.

Meanwhile, Barcelona – having signed Antoine Griezmann during the summer – are yet to make an official bid for Neymar. It is yet to be made clear as to whether they will continue to pursue him during the January transfer window.