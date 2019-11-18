Reports: Blow for Manchester United as Real Madrid, Barcelona join race for Serie A star

Several areas of concern remain for Manchester United despite a big spending spree in the summer. The Red Devils have already lost four of their twelve matches in the league and are outside the top four spots. The English giants had pinned down one player as a potential target but now might face difficulties in signing him as Real Madrid and Barcelona have entered the race.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport, via Mirror, Real Madrid and Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the race for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. The Red Devils were reportedly keeping tabs on the Slovakian centre-back this summer and even had a bid rejected in the region of £50 Million before they decided to sign Harry Maguire.

Now, both Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also after his services, as they look to replace key parts of their backline. While Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for captain Sergio Ramos, the Blaugrana are hoping to replace Samuel Umtiti.

However, signing Skriniar won’t be easy for any interested club. The Inter Milan star recently signed a new long-term contract and is a key part of Antonio Conte’s side. He has started every game for the Nerazzurri so far in the domestic league and the UEFA Champions League.