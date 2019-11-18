Reports: Chelsea enter race for £70 Million rated Brazilian wonder-kid

There might just be light at the end of the tunnel for Chelsea FC, with Court of Arbitration for Sports set to hear their appeal regarding a transfer ban. The Blues will appear in front of the CAS on November 20 and will hope to get a verdict before the January window begins. They have identified a player to sign as well, should the ban be lifted.

According to a report by Express, Chelsea FC have entered the race for Brazilian wonder-kid Reinier Jesus. The 17-year-old is the latest South American talent to create waves with his displays, with top European clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, vying for his signature.

The report states that the Blues have identified the youngster as one of their top targets, as they look to add squad depth and prepare for the eventual departures of Pedro and Willian. However, they must hope that their transfer embargo is lifted in time for the January window before they can make an official move. If the rumours are to be believed, Flamengo will ask any interested club £60-£70 Million for his services.

Meanwhile, Arsenal too are said to be keen on the attacking midfielder, especially after the success of Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners have reportedly contacted Reinier’s father in order to discuss a potential move to the Emirates.