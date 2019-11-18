Reports: Manchester United list two strikers as Erling Haaland alternatives

Manchester United are seemingly on the road to recovery following a poor start to the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have already lost four games in the league this season but are still within range of a top-four spot. They have identified Erling Haaland as a player to improve their offence and have also listed his alternatives in case a move to bring him to Old Trafford breaks down.

According to a report by ESPN, Manchester United have also listed Moussa Dembele of Lyon and Callum Wilson of Bournemouth in their striker shortlist. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, remains the club’s key target up front following incredible start to the season which has seen him score twenty-six times in eighteen appearances.

Haaland is courted by Europe’s top clubs, including Juventus, Real Madrid, and Manchester City. Manchester United, however, have a slight advantage with the player familiar with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The pair were together for a short while at Molde before Solskjaer joined United and Haaland signed for RB Salzburg.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have reportedly drawn up an eight-man shortlist, containing the likes of Haaland, Wilson, and Dembele. They are also after England international Jadon Sancho and Premier League breakout star, John McGinn.