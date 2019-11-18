As things stand, Gabriel Martinelli is looking like one of the signings of the season. The young Brazilian attacker was signed by Arsenal for just 6 Million and has since scored seven times. Meanwhile, the Gunners are now looking to replicate their success with Martinelli by signing another Brazilian wonderkid. Reports claim that they have made direct contact with his father too!

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, via The Sun, Arsenal have contacted the father of Brazilian wonderkid, Reinier Jesus, to discuss a possible move. Reinier’s father is said to have visited Europe in order to find the perfect club for his son, following interest from some heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 17-year-old, meanwhile, confirmed the interest of at least one club – Atletico Madrid – recently, when he claimed he was honoured to be linked with them.

“It’s an honour that Atlético are interested in me because they are a huge club,” he said.

“It’s another honour to know that one of the biggest clubs in the world is watching me. But I’m a Flamengo player and my objective is to keep doing a good job here to win many titles in Brazil.”

Nevertheless, Arsenal will have to submit a huge bid if they hope to sign the Brazil starlet. Reports claim that his current club, Flamengo, inserted a £60 Million release clause in his contract given the interest in their player.