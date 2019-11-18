Reports: Manchester United monitoring Championship revelation ahead of possible move

Manchester United are already planning for the future, with the next transfer windows earmarked for several signings. The Red Devils have taken to a somewhat new strategy and have moved away from ‘Galacticos’ to focus on players which fit the team. One Championship player, as such, is being monitored ahead of a potential move.

According to a report by the Mirror, Manchester United are monitoring the development of on-loan West Bromwich Albion star, Matheus Pereira. The 23-year-old has joined the Baggies from Sporting Club de Portugal for the season and is helping them push on for promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom currently have the option to make Pereira’s move permanent for £8.25 Million – a clause which they could trigger towards the end of the current season. However, with the Red Devils interested, the young Brazilian might reject the chance to join Slaven Bilic’s men on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are linked with several other names such as Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, and John McGinn. The former Premier League champions’ somewhat new policy sees them focus on talent in close proximity, such as the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, and Harry Maguire, who were signed this summer.