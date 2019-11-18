Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign Paul Pogba in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his club to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

It is AS who reports via Express that Ronaldo has “recommended” Pogba to Juventus executives.

However, one might feel that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner does not require many recommendations at Juventus, as he has already played for them before.

Ex-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson offloaded him to the Bianconeri in 2012, and he remained with them for four seasons before breaking Gareth Bale’s world-record transfer fee to return to the Ole Trafford.

AS claim that Juventus could table a “lucrative” offer for Pogba, by plotting to exchange right-back Danilo, midfielders Emre Can and/or Sami Khedira, or attackers Paulo Dybala or Mario Mandzukic for the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co are short of attackers, which means that they might find it hard to resist a player-plus-cash deal wich involves either Dybala or Mandzukic.

During the summer, Pogba himself famously claimed that he is “ready” to leave the Old Trafford after spending three eventful seasons at the club.

The Frenchman has also spoken about joining Real Madrid in what seems to be a “dream move” for him, but he has not ruled out a return to Juventus either.