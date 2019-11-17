Until recently, Manchester United were ready to go all-out for RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland – however, Juventus, Real Madrid and Liverpool are reportedly interested in him – which is why the Red Devils have now identified a couple of alternative signings ahead of the January transfer window.

Haaland is already rated at more than £85million by his current employers, according to various sources. As a result, Manchester United are willing to explore the possibility of signing him during the January window and loaning him back to Salzburg until the end of the season.

However, if the Austrian side is unwilling to accept the bid, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co will have to look at other options.

Meanwhile, ESPN reports that AFC Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and Olympique Lyonnais’ Moussa Dembele have already been identified by Manchester United as Haaland’s alternatives.

United are reportedly keen to sign either attacker provided they fail complete Haaland’s transfer from Salzburg.

The Red Devils’ other long-term targets are Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Leicester City’s James Maddison, West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Jack Grealish.

Having signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City during the summer, Solskjaer seems to have halted the overhaul of his squad’s defence, instead choosing to bolster the attack and midfield during the January transfer window.