Reports: Manchester United’s number one target for January transfer window revealed

According to reports, Manchester United have identified Leicester City’s midfielder James Maddison as their number one target for the upcoming January transfer window.

Manchester Evening News claims that Maddison will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s next signing at Old Trafford, after the Norwegian completed the signings of Harry Maguire from Leicester City, Daniel James from Swansea City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace during the summer.

Solskjaer’s interest in young, supremely-talented English players has already been well-documented, and Maddison, along with West Ham United’s Declan Rice is reportedly Manchester United’s top-two targets right now.

Earlier in September, Maddison himself hinted that he is keen to make the switch to United.

“I want to play at the highest level my ability will allow me to,” he said, before adding:

“I like to think I’ve my head screwed on with the transfers I’ve made. I’ve played League One, in Scotland, the Championship and the Premier League.”

“I worked my way up and I would like to continue doing so.”

The 22-year-old midfielder has shone in the Premier League since moving to Leicester last summer for a reported transfer fee of €25million (£22million).

His value is now said to have increased considerably, and sources have claimed that Manchester United may shell out close to £80million for his transfer in January.