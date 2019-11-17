The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are considering a deal for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba – who they will look to sign by exchanging €80million in cash along with out-of-favour star Isco.

It is the Spanish news agency El Desmarque who claims that Real Madrid have not forgotten Pogba, after failing to sign him during the recently concluded summer transfer window.

The publication further reports that the Spanish side is open to exchanging Isco and a transfer fee in cash for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner who is currently sidelined due to a recurring ankle injury.

Earlier last month, various sources had reported that United will allow Pogba to leave, if Los Blancos submit a bid of €160million in the upcoming January transfer window. It was also claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co want the deal to be completed in the first week of January, so that they can find a replacement for him by the end of the transfer window.

During the summer, the Frenchman himself expressed interest to leave Old Trafford, saying that he was keen to pursue “new challenges” elsewhere in Europe.

As Isco is valued roughly at about €60million right now, it remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will allow Real Madrid to exchange him for Pogba.