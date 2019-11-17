Barcelona chief confirms interest in PSG superstar ahead of January transfer window

On Sunday, Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal confirmed the club’s interest in Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr., thereby making it clear that the Brazilian has always been a key target for them.

The 27-year-old created quite a storm in the summer of 2017, when he chose to move to PSG from Barcelona. The Parisians had to shell out a world-record €220million to sign him – but things turned south earlier this year, when he expressed interest to return to the Camp Nou.

And when asked about Neymar in a recent interview, Abidal said: “A top player, who has a Barca philosophy and who is performing at a high level, will always be an option.”

“From there, at the sport level we can make decisions, but the whole financial issue, there are things that you can reach and others that you cannot.”

“The future will say,” the ex-France international further added, before concluding:

“If he continues at this level, because the season is very long, I will not say that it will be option number 1 but it can be a clear option.”

Meanwhile, Express reports that Barcelona players were so keen to see Neymar return to the Camp Nou, that they even offered to alter their own contracts – so that it will help the club accommodate his payments as well, in their overall wage budget.

It remains to be seen whether the Catalans will make a move for him during the upcoming January transfer window.

Quotes via Mundo Deportivo.