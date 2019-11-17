The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Liverpool have ruled out the signing of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe – as they have decided to focus on Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho instead. Sancho is also a target for Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United.

It is Express that reports that Liverpool boss Klopp is keen to battle with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Sancho’s signing. The Dortmund star has netted four goals and provided eight assists so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The news that the Reds are targeting the 19-year-old, comes as a major blow to both Manchester United and Real Madrid, who are also known to be keen on acquiring his signature.

The Red Devils’ lack of Champions League action could discourage Sancho from playing for them, also making Jurgen Klopp and co an automatic choice as a result.

And Real Madrid simply cannot compete financially with Liverpool, claims Express’ reports.

Earlier, on Saturday, it was also claimed that Dortmund have named an asking price of £120million (€140million) for the player.

He joined the German side from Manchester City in 2017, for a reported transfer fee of just €7.84million. Since then, he has made 71 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 18 goals and providing 31 assists.