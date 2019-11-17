Reports: Manchester United’s eight-man transfer shortlist revealed

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United have assembled a transfer shortlist consisting of eight long-term, key targets ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Mirror claims that Manchester United’s attack is the focal point of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attention, as an overwhelming majority of his eight-man shortlist are attackers.

It is no secret that the Red Devils are keen to sign Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland, from Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg respectively.

Sancho has reportedly informed Dortmund that the ongoing 2019-20 season will be his final year in Germany, ahead of a potential return to England, his home country.

Liverpool are also interested in the former Manchester City player, which is why Solskjaer has planned a bid for Haaland as an alternative.

Apart from Sancho and Haaland, Manchester United are considering offers for other attackers like Moussa Dembele of Olympique Lyonnais, Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa.

Three midfielders – namely, Declan Rice of West Ham United, James Maddison of Leicester City and John McGinn of Aston Villa – complete Solskjaer’s wishlist.

According to Mirror, all eight players are together expected to cost Manchester United a massive transfer fee of £415million, based on their current valuations.