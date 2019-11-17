Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t had the best of times at Juventus by his standards. The Portuguese talisman has 34 goals in 57 encounters for the Serie A giants but reportedly believes that he can better these numbers if the club could sign his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

If reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Ronaldo is of the opinion that the Frenchman read his game perfectly, which saw the duo make quite a few goals for Los Blancos. And though Benzema’s game has gone up a notch after the Portuguese’s departure from Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo’s form has taken a dip.

As a result, the 34-year-old wants Juventus to make a move for the Real Madrid star. However, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is fond of his compatriot and considers him one of the most important players in his team, which could make Juventus’s job to please their star player all the more difficult.

“His numbers speak for themselves. Those that like football know he’s a quality player. He’s important for the team, for attacking… he does it very well. The only thing that’s changed since Cristiano Ronaldo [left for Juventus] is that Karim is more mature. He’s a father and well… many things have happened lately which are reflected on the pitch.

“I’m very happy for Karim. It’s true that he’s overtaken a legend of this club like Alfredo di Stefano [by scoring his 50th European Cup goal]. He’s now like Cristiano Ronaldo in the history of this club. He’s doing something amazing and we simply have to enjoy it and make the most of it,” Zidane was quoted as saying by Marca.