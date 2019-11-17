Reports: Arsenal to rival Manchester City for £43m-rated star La Liga defender

Arsenal have had a rather disappointing start to the 2019/20 season and despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s heroics, they are languishing on the sixth spot in the English Premier League table. The prime reason behind their dismal start to the season has been shabby defending and they are looking to add reinforcements to that department in the January transfer window.

If reports from The Sun are to be believed, they are set to enter the market for their second centre-back signing in six months. They also signed David Luiz from Chelsea in the summer but he has failed to step up and has hardly been an improvement on the North London side’s defence from last year.

Arsenal have identified Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres as a potential January window signing. However, the 22-year-old will not come in cheap as he has a release clause worth £43 million, which the Gunners might struggle to pay up front.

The report claims that Manchester City are also interested in the Spain international, who are themselves short at the back after having lost Aymeric Laporte to a long-term injury. Pep Guardiola’s side, who are fourth in the Premier League table, will have to battle it out with Arsenal for the Villarreal defender’s signing, however.