Reports: Real Madrid convinced star player will join Manchester United, Paul Pogba could be added in the deal

Real Madrid are reportedly convinced that their star player Gareth Bale is set for a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window or in the summer window next year. Los Blancos have been targetting United star Paul Pogba for quite some time now and he could be made a part of the deal which would see Bale move back to England.

According to reports in The Sun, Madrid are convinced that Bale to United is almost a done deal. However, they are trying to get the Premier League giants to add Pogba in a potential player plus cash deal. Whether or not United will let one of their star players leave remains to be seen.

Recently Bale had admitted that he is more excited to play for Wales than for Real Madrid, which only fuelled rumours of his exit.

“To an extent. I’ve been with most of the older players since we were in Under-17s. It’s like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday. It’s normal. With Wales, I’m speaking my own language and feel more comfortable.

“I definitely have more excitement playing for Wales. But it doesn’t change what I do on the pitch. I always give 100 per cent on the pitch wherever I am, that’s what I always strive to do.”