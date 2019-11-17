Arsenal star’s agent confirms his client is unhappy as rumours of Serie A move gain pace

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira’s agent Raffaele Bentancur has confirmed reports that the Uruguayan is unhappy at the North London club as rumours of a return to Italy gain pace. Torreira joined Arsenal ahead of the last season but has failed to settle down at the club despite playing 65 matches for them.

Moreover, the 23-year-old has been deployed further up the pitch by Arsenal manager Unai Emery which has left the defensive mid unhappy. Reports had emerged that he is looking for a move back to Italy with AC Milan showing interest in him. Torreira joined the North London side in a deal believed to be worth €29 million from Serie A side Sampdoria.

While in conversation with Radio Marte, the midfielder’s agent claimed that though he is happy overall, the change in role has not made him happy. He was quick to add that he believes Arsenal want to keep him but anything is possible in football.

“Anything is possible in football,” his agent told Radio Marte. “Torreira is happy at Arsenal, although the change in role has not made him happy. It must be said that this year the whole team is not doing well. But I believe Arsenal wants to keep him.”