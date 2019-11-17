Reports: Zlatan Ibrahimovic lays out demands amid Manchester United & Serie A rumours

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s two-season long spell with Major League Soccer giants Los Angeles Galaxy came to an end recently and reports claim that the Swedish great is set for a return to Europe. Multiple sources have linked Ibrahimovic with a return to Manchester United and Serie A and it seems the striker has laid down his demands in front of the interested clubs as well.

According to La Repubblica (via Football-Italia), Ibrahimovic has demanded €1 million per month for the next six months to shift bases to Italy. The report adds that as many as five clubs are interested in getting the former Manchester United star on-board – AC Milan, Bologna, Roma, Napoli and Fiorentina.

However, his high wage demands might play spoilsport and the interested clubs are reportedly trying to bring his demands down to €4 million for six months. With the January transfer window still more than a month away, more updates on this saga can be expected in the near future.

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues…Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

“He is a wonderful player, but I don’t know what his next step will be – perhaps he’ll finish his career in Naples or with Milan. I don’t know where he will go but he deserves and wants to finish his career in Italy,” LA Galaxy head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto had said after Zlatan’s departure from MLS.