Reports: Inter Milan in talks with Barcelona for signing out-of-favour star

It has been reported that La Liga giants Barcelona and Serie A side Inter Milan have entered talks with each other, for the sale of Barca’s star right-back Nelson Semedo.

This is according to the Italian publication SempreInter, who claims that Gianluca Di Marzio, a reporter for Sky Sports Italia, revealed that Inter and Barcelona are keen to do business with each other during the upcoming summer transfer window.

“A month ago, Inter and Barcelona met to start drafting up deals for next summer. From now to June, Inter and Barcelona will strike a deal, but they are trying to figure out who the players will be,” Di Marzio was quoted as saying.

“Barcelona wants to sell Ivan Rakitic and sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter, but the Croatian is not a player that Antonio Conte likes and the Argentine is not on the market,” he further added, before concluding:

“Then there is Arturo Vidal, however Giuseppe Marotta (Inter Milan CEO) is not convinced about him and is mindful of some off-field issues the Chilean has. There will be deals involving other players maybe Nelson Semedo.”

Semedo has played 16 games for the Blaugranas this season – 12 of those appearances coming in the La Liga and four in the Champions League.

In September, the Portuguese star was injured during the international break, but he returned to the Catalans’ first-team quite quickly. However, he is still not a key part of Ernesto Valverde’s plans this season.