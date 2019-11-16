Reports: Liverpool star makes exit claim ahead of January transfer window

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has informed his friends that he will leave the club next year.

It is Football Insider who claims that a source with knowledge of Shaqiri’s situation told them that he has “confided in those close to him” that he will look to move on at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

The report further adds that he is interested to leave Liverpool at the earliest, but Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to get part ways with him during the upcoming January transfer window.

As per Football Insider‘s report, Shaqiri is aware of the fact that he will always remain Klopp’s secondary choice in attack, as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino cannot be replaced by him.

In an attempt to include him in the playing XI, Klopp has even used the Swiss attacker in deeper roles, particularly in the first half of last season.

And the 28-year-old returned from injury only recently, after more than a month out with a calf problem. He has only made three substitute appearances so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season – two in the Premier League and one in the UEFA Champions League.