Former Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he wanted to leave the club several months before the move was finalized – and also added that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was actually interested in retaining him ahead of the 2019-20 season.

“Solskjaer has my eternal respect. He understood me when I said in March that it was time for me to leave Manchester United,” he was quoted as saying, by Het Belang van Limburg.

“I have been in the Premier League as an 18-year-old boy and now I am 26. Solskjaer wanted to keep me, but I was ready for something new.”

The Belgian striker also said that he is enjoying working under Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, who was also the former manager of Juventus and Chelsea.

“I have had a good relationship with trainer Antonio Conte for three years and I know exactly what he expects of me,” Lukaku said, before adding:

“The first two weeks at Inter I worked very hard with the group and when my teammates got some rest, I trained individually.”

“Thanks to my football intelligence, I integrated easily. We play in a system with two strikers and that suits me. Anyway, I already knew my team-mates in advance.”

Quotes via Goal.