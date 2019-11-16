Reports: Manchester United, Arsenal to battle for signing of Juventus star

Various sources have claimed that Serie A giants Juventus are ready to part ways with star defender Merih Demiral, amidst interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Express claims that according to Tuttosport, both Premier League clubs will have to fend off interest from AC Milan, provided they want to sign the 21-year-old Turkey international.

The Italian news agency further adds that both Manchester United and Arsenal sent scouts to watch Demiral in action for Turkey this week, during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier against Iceland. Apparently, both sides are “impressed with what they saw”, as the youngster partnered with Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu to earn a clean sheet for his team.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici himself claimed that it was Manchester United who had initially gained a lead in the transfer race to sign the star centre-back.

“He is our player who has had the most deals on the market, don’t imagine how many. The Turk was requested by AC Milan but was also approached by Manchester United,” he said, before adding:

“Juventus then signed him for €18million from Sassuolo, though his price was at first estimated to be around €40million.”