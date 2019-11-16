Bruno Fernandes was one of the most-discussed names during the summer transfer window, thanks to the interest in him from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid. However, he chose to remain at Sporting CP, and thereby put a temporary full-stop to all the transfer talk.

But in a recent interview, the Portugal international opened up once again on his dream move in the future, after Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur renewed their interest in him.

According to Express, he said that he is in no rush to force an exit from Sporting, when he gets the chance to leave again during the upcoming January transfer window.

“I’m not worried at all [about transfer window speculation],” he said, after Portugal beat Lithuania 6-0 on Thursday in the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifiers.

He further added: “Since 2016, there’s been talk about my possible departure.”

“I’m well, doing my job and doing the best I can. I have dreams to fulfil but I have no need to force my departure.”

“I feel the love here and if I have to leave, I hope I leave good memories.”

Meanwhile, Express also claims that most of the talks on Manchester United’s potential move for Bruno Fernandes came from a Portugal, as Sporting attempted to drive up interest and his price-tag.

It remains to be seen whether United will continue to try for his signature during the January transfer window.