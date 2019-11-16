The latest word around the rumour mill is that RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland – who has emerged as a key target for Manchester United in recent times – has apparently sent text messages to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enquiring about the club ahead of a potential move.

It is Express that reports that Haaland has been in contact with Solskjaer, even as talks of a transfer move are gaining pace.

Earlier on Saturday, it was claimed that Manchester United will sign the 19-year-old in January, but will loan him back to RB Salzburg until the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

In case you did not know, Solskjaer and Haaland have already worked with each other at Norwegian club Molde – and it was the 46-year-old former United forward who handed the young striker his first senior debut at the club.

And earlier this year Haaland had revealed that he had been speaking to him about the Red Devils.

“I was working almost two years under him and I have a lot of good memories,” he said, before adding:

“Especially for young players, he was a perfect coach. Because he was an excellent striker, he taught me a lot of things.

“Even now we are texting sometimes and I am happy about his success with Man United. I wish him all the best for the future.”