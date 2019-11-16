Reports: Manchester United plotting double swoop of £200million-rated key targets in January

According to reports, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland, ahead of a potential £200million double sweep during the upcoming January transfer window.

Mirror reports that Sancho and Haaland are the most important names on the wishlist of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that he is prepared to land both players at all costs during January.

England winger Sancho is currently valued at £100million, whereas Norway striker Haaland is estimated to cost over £85million. That being said, Mirror estimates that Manchester United will have to shell out close to £200million in order to sign them.

Both Sancho and Haaland have taken the whole of Europe by storm, courtesy of their recent performances for Borussia Dortmund and RB Salzburg respectively.

Sancho – who is also a regular starter for the England national team these days – has scored 18 goals and recorded 31 assists for Dortmund in just 71 appearances, since signing for them from Manchester City in 2017 for a reported transfer fee of €7.84million.

Haaland, on the other hand, has already scored 26 goals in just 18 matches in the ongoing 2019-20 season. The 19-year-old has already netted five hat-tricks this season – three in the Austrian Bundesliga, one in the Champions League and one in the OFB Cup.