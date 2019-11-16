Premier League giants Manchester United are open to loaning Erling Haaland back to RB Salzburg till the end of the season, provided they can sign him on a permanent deal from the Austrian side during the upcoming January transfer window.

This is according to Mirror, who claims that Manchester United are ready to beat Real Madrid to the signing of the 19-year-old Norwegian wonderkid, and by proposing to send him back to Salzburg on loan until the end of the season, they are hopeful of attracting their attention during January.

The young striker has scored 26 goals in just 18 matches in 2019-20 – 15 from 12 Austrian Bundesliga appearances, seven from four Champions League appearances and four from two OFB Cup appearances.

He has also scored five hat-tricks so far this season – three in the Austrian Bundesliga, one in the UCL and one in the OFB Cup.

The former Molde forward is aware of Manchester United’s and Real Madrid’s keenness to sign him, but when quizzed about his future by Norwegian news agency Dagbladet in a recent interview, he chose to remain secretive.

Upon asked “Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid: what do you think about playing at any of them?” he replied: “You know my answer. No comment.”

It remains to be seen whether United’s latest plan to beat Los Blancos to Haaland’s signing, will work in their favour – as both teams are yet to submit official bids to RB Salzburg.