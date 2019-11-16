Reports: Real Madrid keen to sign €36million-rated Chelsea starlet next summer

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on €36million-rated Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, ahead of a potential move next summer.

Mirror reports that various Spanish news agencies have claimed that Real Madrid are keen to sign Hudson-Odoi, and that both Zinedine Zidane the manager and Florentino Perez the club’s President, have identified him as a suitable replacement for the likes of Gareth Bale and Mariano Diaz.

In case you do not remember, the 19-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich during the summer, before he himself agreed to a new five-year contract at the Stamford Bridge.

At that time, he had also revealed that it only took one conversation with boss Frank Lampard before he decided to sign the new Chelsea deal, and also claimed that he is pleased with his decision to snub Bayern Munich.

“I can’t say exactly what he said but he just said he believes in me,” Hudson-Odoi said, before adding:

“He wants me to work hard and if I believe in myself then he believes in me and things will go well for me at this club.”

“And he wants me to play for him. They were encouraging signs for me that you want to hear from a manager, that he believes in you and he has faith in you, that you can become a good player and achieve a lot of stuff at the club.”

It remains to be seen whether the youngster will change his mind, now that Real Madrid’s interest in him has been revealed by various sources.