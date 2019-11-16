Real Madrid superstar targeted by former club ahead of January transfer window

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais are keen to bring back Karim Benzema to the club, as Real Madrid are trying to find a successor for the French striker.

During a recent interview, Lyon’s Sporting Director Juninho Pernambucano also revealed their intentions to sign Benzema, who recently completed a decade at Real Madrid after joining them in the summer of 2009.

“My wish is to propose to Karim Benzema to finish his career in Lyon,” Pernambucano told Mundo Deportivo in a recent interview.

He further added: “He [Benzema] is from here, he feels from here. Why not make an economic effort between both parties to make it happen? We cannot offer the same salary as Real Madrid, but we will wait for the right moment.”

“I want him to come to play with us for two years, and then train some young people. Karim can be a leader we need. I dream that he will finish his career here in Lyon, his home.”

The 31-year-old forward spent 13 years at Olympique Lyonnais, after joining their youth team as a nine-year-old in 1996.

He was promoted to their senior side in 2005, since when he scored 66 goals and provided 26 assists in 148 appearances for them across various competitions.

