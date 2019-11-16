AC Milan star Krzysztof Piatek apparently “dreams of” a Real Madrid move in the near future, according to reports from Spain. Right now, he is also a target for Premier League side Chelsea.

SportsMole claims that Piatek is so “desperate” to join Real Madrid, that he is even prepared to be the second choice to number one striker Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old forward first rose to prominence while playing for Cracovia Krakow in Poland, scoring 21 goals and providing four assists in just 36 appearances in the 2017-18 Ekstraklasa.

He then moved to Serie A side Genoa ahead of the 2018-19 season, and scored 19 goals in 21 appearances for them before joining AC Milan on a €35million deal in January.

So far, he has recorded 14 goals and an assist in 33 appearances for the Rossoneri – but has largely struggled for consistency this term, managing just three goals in 12 Serie A games.

According to SportsMole, reports from Spain claim that Piatek was offered the opportunity to join Real Madrid in 2019 January, before he left Genoa in favour of AC Milan.

And now, the striker apparently regrets his missed chance, and is hopeful that the La Liga giants will attempt to seek his signature once again, during the upcoming January transfer window.

On the other hand, Real Madrid manager may also be keen to sign Piatek, as his current second-choice striker Luka Jovic has not really done well since signing for them from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.