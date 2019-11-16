Reports: Chelsea to rival Barcelona for Neymar’s signature by offering highly-rated star in swap deal

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has been the subject of interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid for some time now. Both the La Liga giants were in the market for the Brazilian’s signature in the summer transfer window but despite multiple attempts, they failed to sign him. And now they seem to have a new competitor in the market for his signature.

According to reports in Don Balon, Chelsea are preparing a bid to convince Paris Saint-Germain into selling the 27-year-old in the next summer transfer window. The Premier League giants signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund this year to replace Eden Hazard, who moved to Madrid in the summer and are now interested in getting Neymar on board.

Their transfer ban is set to be lifted by the summer transfer window next year and that is when they will reportedly make their move for the Brazilian. However, with the French giants asking around €200 million for the former Barcelona star, the Blues are ready to offer one of their star players in Callum Hudson-Odoi to PSG to sweeten the deal.

Even though the Premier League giants are hopeful that the ban will be lifted before the January window opens, it looks highly unlikely that such a big move will be completed in the winter window.