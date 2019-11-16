Reports: Lionel Messi vetoed Barcelona’s summer move for Arsenal star

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli has been a revelation ever since he was given an opportunity by manager Unai Emery to show his talent for the club’s first team. He has seven goals in only nine appearances for the North London club and looks set for many more. Reports have emerged that along with Manchester United, Barcelona were interested in the Brazilian as well.

According to Don Balon, the La Liga giants were planning to make a move for the 18-year-old. The report adds that they were very close to making an official bid for the forward but Lionel Messi vetoed the move and Martinelli ultimately moved to Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli’s first goal at Emirates Stadium 👌 Just look what it meant to him! 😄 pic.twitter.com/4Dwl0F4FIm — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 25, 2019

Former Arsenal and Manchester United star Robin van Persie was full of praise for the youngster when he scored in the UEFA Europa League.

“He knows where the danger is, where the space is,” Robin van Persie said while in conversation with BT Sport after Martinelli scored against Guimaraes.

“He scored a great goal. What I like about him is his link-up play, he looks lively, he looks technical, he looks very good to me, it’s a joy watching him. Five in five is a great start.”