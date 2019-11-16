Reports: Serie A star rejects Real Madrid & Barcelona in favour of Atletico Madrid move

Brescia and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali is one of the highly-rated youngsters currently playing in Serie A and teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona are scouting the 19-year-old. While Barcelona believe Tonali can replace Sergio Busquets for the long-term, Madrid believe he can take Casemiro’s spot in the side.

However, if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, the midfielder has already picked the La Liga club he wants to play for and it’s neither Real nor Barcelona. Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have registered their interest in the youngster and the report claims that Tonali prefers a move to the Wanda Metropolitano over the two giants of Spanish football.

While a January move isn’t on the cards, Atletico could move in for him in the summer with midfielder Thomas Partey being linked to a move away from the club. Tonali has been compared with the likes of Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso in the past.

“It’s tough to pick one of those champions,” Tonali had told Rai Sport after being compared to Pirlo, Gattuso and Daniele De Rossi.

“Maybe a mix of all of them would be perfect. I guess there are similarities with Pirlo in a way but I also add a lot of grit in there, so maybe more Gattuso.”