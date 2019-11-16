Reports: Manchester United asking price for Jadon Sancho revealed

According to reports, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have named an asking price of £120million (€140million) for Jadon Sancho, amidst interest from Manchester United.

It is Mirror that claims that Dortmund have demanded the £120million transfer fee for the England international, as they are ready to part ways with him next summer.

Sancho joined the German side from Manchester City in 2017, for a reported transfer fee of just €7.84million. Since then, he has made 71 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 18 goals and providing 31 assists.

This season alone, he has recorded four goals and eights assists till date, from just 16 appearances.

Earlier, on Thursday, it was reported that the 19-year-old was getting ready to leave his current employers at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

He was fined £86,000 and was also dropped for Dortmund’s recent Bundesliga fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach after returning late from international duty, during October

Sancho was also forced to report for extra training alone, and last week, manager Lucien Favre scolded him publicly after he was substituted just 36 minutes into their clash against Bayern Munich – which they lost 4-0.

Meanwhile, as reports of his exit from Germany are gaining pace, Manchester United have emerged the leaders in the transfer race to sign him next summer.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are also interested in the winger, as per various sources.